Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Elementary school warns parents of possible tuberculosis exposure

Parents of Salem Elementary School were warned of a tuberculosis (TB) exposure on Wednesday.The school said th...

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 11:05 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 11:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Parents of Salem Elementary School were warned of a tuberculosis (TB) exposure on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

The school said the Virginia Department of Health reported a small number of students, staff and faculty may have been exposed to an individual with TB.

Although the risk of exposure no longer exists, the school notified families because they are working to be sure any individuals exposed are evaluated and treated if needed.

TB is a lung illness caused by a germ that is passed from person to person through the air when someone coughs, sneezes, etc.

The illness is not easy to catch and the school reminded parents that those who are exposed and infected but are not ill can't give TB to others.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events