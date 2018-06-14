Clear
URGENT - Supreme Court strikes down Minnesota law that banned political apparel at polling place

(CNN) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a Minnesota law that banned political apparel at a polling place, ...

(CNN) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a Minnesota law that banned political apparel at a polling place, holding that it violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment. The vote was 7-2.

