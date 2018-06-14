Man gets 7 a.m. DWI after hitting school bus

Buffalo police said a man was drunk when he hit a school bus with his car Wednesday morning.

Officers said the 25-year-old man, who they did not identify, fled after hitting the back of the bus just before 7:40 a.m. at Brinkman Avenue & Doat Street.

One child on board was injured, police said. They did not elaborate on the severity of the injury, or any other details about the child.

Police found the man a short time later at Bailey Avenue & Walden Avenue. Officers credited tips from the community for their ability to make an arrest.

The man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstruction and various vehicle and traffic violations.