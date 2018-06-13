Clear
Electric scooter rider injured in crash, cited for DUI

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 6:30 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The San Diego Police Department is asking for information about a crash that left a man riding an electric scooter with serious injuries in Hillcrest.

George Garbikas, 41, was riding the scooter east at 1100 Washington St. Monday at 8:30 p.m. and crossed into the path of a Toyota Prius who was exiting SR-163, police said.

Officers said Garbikas was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police cited Garbikas for driving under the influence of alcohol.

There's no word on what type of electric scooter Garbikas was riding, or how fast he was going. Many electric scooters are available for rent in the area and come with warnings to wear helmets and obey traffic laws.

