Clear

Driver has seizure behind wheel, crashes into building

A driver had a seizure behind the wheel, crashing into a west side convenience store, police said Wednesday.It...

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 3:07 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 3:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A driver had a seizure behind the wheel, crashing into a west side convenience store, police said Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the United Dairy Farmers convenience store on Bridgetown Road in Green Township.

According to police, a woman just left the store and got into her parked car.

She had a medical emergency behind the wheel, officials said, and backed into the convenience store, crashing through the glass.

An employee and one customer were inside. They were both uninjured.

The driver was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she's listed in stable condition.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events