Judge blocks assault weapons ban before it takes effect

A judge ordered the village of Deerfield not to implement its planned prohibition of semi-automatic rifles today.

Village officials wrote the ban after the Parkland, Florida school massacre.

The Deerfield Village Board had unanimously approved the ordinance back in April. The ban was scheduled to take effect today, June 13.

But some Deerfield residents went to court, and said law-abiding gun owners shouldn't be punished.

Deerfield says it'll obey the judge's order, but it might appeal it.

The case will be back in court on July 20.