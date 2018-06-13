Sinkhole Nearly Swallows Pickup Truck Following Heavy Rain

It was a close call in Burlington County after heavy flooding caused a massive sinkhole that nearly swallowed one family's new pickup truck.

Dan Stevens took cellphone video of his pickup nearly swallowed by a massive sinkhole on Cherry Street in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

It opened and a stream of rain water rushed in overnight.

Fortunately, neighbors helped to pull his truck out of the sinkhole. On Monday, it was parked on the street, with no noticeable damage.

"I got my truck, which is cool, thank God, but now I have to deal with this aftermath," said Stevens.

This area experienced so much rain in just 24 hours, back yards are washed out and basements were flooded.

"Our sub pump kept pumping it out, but you couldn't tell it was working till the water receded and then you could see it was pumping like crazy," said Cynthia Stevens.

Even the Mount Holly mayor's property was not immune to Mother Nature's wrath.

"It's a devastating storm we've had," said Mayor Jason Jones.

His driveway is looking more like a mud pit and his wife's jeep now has to be towed away.

A retaining wall that once protected his yard from flooding toppled over and is laying in the creek.

"Our next step is to look how we can help prevent this from happening again," said Jones.

The mayor says the rush of water may be because of a dam that broke from Superstorm Sandy six years ago.

He says the community is still waiting for state money to fix it.