Clear

Bear euthanized after being hit by car

A bear was euthanized after it was hit by a car in Missouri Tuesday night.The Cuba, Missouri Police Department...

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 12:01 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A bear was euthanized after it was hit by a car in Missouri Tuesday night.

Scroll for more content...

The Cuba, Missouri Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the bear was hit on Old 66 near the city limits. When officers arrived, they found the bear severely injured and contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation. A conservation agent arrived at the scene and took possession of the bear.

Due to the bear's injuries, the bear had to euthanized, according to the police department.

No other details were released.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events