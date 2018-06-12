Clear

Die-in honors Pulse victims

On the second anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting protesters took part in a die-in to honor the people killed...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 1:59 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 1:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

On the second anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting protesters took part in a die-in to honor the people killed during mass shootings.

Scroll for more content...

A die-in is a demonstration in which people lie down as if dead and most recently students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland conducted one at a Publix in Coral Springs.

The die-in was in reaction to the supermarket's campaign contributions to Adam Putnam, Agricultural Commissioner and candidate for Florida Governor. Putnam is a supporter of the National Rifle Association.

Since Pulse, the group claims 720 have been killed by mass shootings; they say Pulse should have been the last one.

A die in was staged in Palm Beach County. Others were scheduled outside Sen. Marco Rubio's office in Tampa, the Capitol Lawn in Washington, and outside Trump Tower in Chicago.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events