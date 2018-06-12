Clear

4 Paramedics Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Bonnaroo

Four paramedics were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning while at Bonnaroo.According to Coffee County S...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 12:39 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 12:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four paramedics were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning while at Bonnaroo.

According to Coffee County Sheriff officials, the four people showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning Monday morning.

All of them were staying in an RV for the music festival in Manchester.

Officials said three of them were airlifted from the scene and one was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Their names or conditions were not released.

