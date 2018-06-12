Clear

Puppy rescued from cinder block wall

It was Chandler firefighters to the rescue after a sweet little puppy found herself in a tight spot.The curiou...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 12:39 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 12:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It was Chandler firefighters to the rescue after a sweet little puppy found herself in a tight spot.

Scroll for more content...

The curious puppy, named Bella, somehow managed to get her tiny head stuck in a cinderblock wall.

Firefighters were able to work together to free the cute German shepherd pup.

Bella is doing just fine, and is happy to be snugly back in her owner's arms.

Thanks to our firefighters who keep us ALL safe in these dog days of summer.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events