14-year-old boy killed during hit and run

Wixom police have released a photo of a suspect they say is wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy on Monday evening.

According to police, the suspect, whose photo is above, is believed to be driving a dark blue Chevy Silverado toward the Mexican border with an extended cab. You can see that photo below. The suspect is Miguel A. Ibarra Cerda, a 21-year-old.

The crash happened on Potter Road, between North Wixom Road and Flamingo Road. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they located the vehicle involved in the crash at a mobile home park near Glengary and Wixom in Commerce Township. That's a couple miles away from the accident scene.

Police still haven't been able to locate the driver. According to police, they believe the driver of vehicle got into the Silverado and took off.

The victim was identified as 14-year-old Justin Lee. His family says he was a football player at Walled Lake Western.

His stepfather, Dave Kataja, said Lee planned on rejoining the football team this season.

"That's all he talked about was wanting to get back into playing football again, because he's been off," Kataja said.

Grief counselors will be available at Walled Lake Western High School and Banks High School for students needing help after Lee's tragic death.

"I hope he has a guilty conscience and turns himself in," Kataja added about the driver.