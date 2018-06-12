Clear

Childish Gambino surprises Chicago students with performance

Students in Chicago can thank hometown star Chance the Rapper for a mini Childish Gambino concert.Gambino, the...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 12:42 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 12:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Students in Chicago can thank hometown star Chance the Rapper for a mini Childish Gambino concert.

Gambino, the rap alter ego of actor Donald Glover, showed up Monday for Chance's Open Mike event for high school students in the Windy City.

The rapper co-hosted the event with Malcolm London.

London tweeted video of Chance on stage talking to an audience of youth gathered at the Harold Washington Library Center.

"My next guest needs no introduction," Chance says before the opening of Gambino's hit song "This Is America."

Attendees rushed the stage as Gambino appeared and began dancing and rapping.

Chance the Rapper and Gambino are longtime friends.

Gambino has been riding high with his hit single that spurred a viral video.

'This Is America': The Childish Gambino video explained

On the acting side, Glover's FX series, "Atlanta," was recently renewed for a third season.

Childish Gambino performs at Chance the Rapper's Open Mike event

Chance is a longtime friend of Gambino's, rap alter ego of actor Donald Glover

