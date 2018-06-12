'Exhausted' migrants on rescue ship face four-day journey to Spain

Hundreds of migrants stranded on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean could face four more days at sea as Italy works to transfer the "already exhausted" people to Spain, charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned on Tuesday.

The Aquarius, which is carrying 629 migrants who were pulled out of the sea by rescuers over the weekend, was left stranded between Malta and the Italian island of Sicily after Italy's hardline interior minister and leader of the anti-immigration League party refused to allow it to dock.

On Monday, Spain said it would allow the ship, which is carrying more than 120 unaccompanied minors and six pregnant women, to dock in Valencia.

By Tuesday morning, migrants were waiting for Italy's Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) to transfer 400 of those on board to two Coast Guard ships to ease pressure on the overcrowded Aquarius, said MSF, which operates the ship alongside aid organization SOS M-diterran-e.

All the ships would then proceed to Spain.

MSF warned in a tweet that the plan would require the "exhausted" migrants to spend four more days at sea.

"The better option would be to disembark the rescued people in the nearest port after which they can be transferred to Spain or other safe countries for further care and legal processing," it added.

Similarly, SOS M-diterran-e said in a tweet that while rescue teams were relieved that authorities had started to find a solution, the result is "an extension of the time at sea not necessary for the shipwrecked."

Aloys Vimard, MSF coordinator on board the Aquarius, said in a statement that the medical situation "remains stable for now, but people are exhausted and stressed and there is a high risk of worsening medical conditions and sanitation if disembarkation is delayed further."

Tensions in the Mediterranean are likely to rise as more rescue ships head for the Italian coast, including an Italian Coast Guard boat carrying 937 migrants that is due to dock in Catania, Sicily, later on Tuesday.

The migrants, and two people who had died, were pulled from the sea off the coast of Libya, Coast Guard spokesman Cosimo Nicastro told CNN.

Supplies sent to desperate boat

Italy on Tuesday morning also sent much-needed supplies to the Aquarius, Jana Ciernioch, spokeswoman from SOS M-diterran-e, told CNN.

A number of people are in need of medical treatment, including 21 people who have suffered severe chemical burns after sitting in a mix of salt water and spilled fuel in the bottom of rubber boats for many hours, Vimard said.

The Aquarius now has enough fuel to reach the Spanish city of Valencia, some 800 miles away, according to Ciernioch. Speaking from Berlin, she told CNN the unsettled weather in the Western Mediterranean could be an issue in the coming days.

Meanwhile the director general of the United Nations Migration Agency (IOM), William Lacy Swing, tweeted that while he was glad that Spain had stepped forward to defuse the crisis, "I fear a major tragedy if states start refusing to accept rescued migrants as was threatened."

Victory for Italy, uncertainty for migrants

After Spanish Prime Minister Pedro S-nchez announced Monday that the ship and its passengers would be welcome in Valencia, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini was quick to celebrate on social media.

"VICTORY! 629 migrants on board of Aquarius ship, Spain-bound, our first goal has been reached!" he wrote on Facebook.

The move comes as the number of migrants arriving on Spanish shores continues to grow. Migrant arrivals to Spain have increased by 50% so far in 2018 compared to last year, while Italy has seen around a 75% decline, according to the International Organization for Migrants (IOM). In the first week of June alone, 561 migrants arrived in Spain by sea.

During the recent federal election campaign that led to Italy's new government -- a coalition between the anti-immigrant League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement -- Salvini promoted his party with an "Italians first" slogan and pledged to deport half a million migrants.

Salvini's rhetoric has softened slightly since he took office, but on a visit to Sicily last week, he declared that Italy "cannot be Europe's refugee camp."

However, he is not without critics, and on Sunday several Italian mayors defied Salvini and suggested they would be prepared to welcome the Aquarius into their port.

Anxious wait for migrants

Meanwhile, the hundreds of migrants stranded at sea face an anxious wait. Anelise Borges, a Euronews and NBC journalist currently on board the Aquarius, told CNN Monday that "everyone is extremely hot and very tired."

Many were also worried that they could be returned to Libya. "The fear is so present, so palpable," Borges said.

There are no showers or sinks for migrants on the Aquarius, and rescue workers use a disinfectant spray on people's hands before they eat. Supplies of drinking water are unlimited as the ship has its own water-purification system, but the passengers were surviving mostly on energy biscuits, prepackaged warm rice, tea and bread.

Women and children sleep below deck, watched over by a midwife, while the men sleep on the open deck, covered only with tarpaulin.

The Mediterranean remains the world's deadliest migration route, despite sharp falls in the number of people trying to reach Europe by boat. That drop is partly ascribed to a deal struck between Italy and Libya last year, in which the southern European country pledged to bolster Libya's coast guard so it could spot departing migrant boats and house migrants attempting to cross.

As of June 6, there had been an estimated 785 deaths on the route this year, the IOM said, with the majority of the 33,400 migrants and refugees arriving through Greece and Italy.