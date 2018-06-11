Clear

Police: Man charged with threatening woman with a machete in grocery store parking lot

A man faces several charges after investigators say he assaulted a woman and threatened her with a machete in the par...

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 11:48 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 11:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man faces several charges after investigators say he assaulted a woman and threatened her with a machete in the parking lot of the BI-LO grocery store in Waynesville.

Scroll for more content...

Shaun Conard is charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a stolen vehicle, among other charges.

The BI-LO manager said he witnessed the incident around 6:30 a.m. Monday and called the police.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Conard is scheduled to be back in court June 27.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events