Police: Man shoots daughter's dog after it defecated inside house

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 9:58 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 9:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Pasco man was arrested after deputies say he shot his daughter's dog because it defecated on the floor inside the house.

An investigation found that 80-year-old David Zayas shot a 13-year-old chocolate lab mix while it was standing still in front of him.

Zayas reportedly used a .22 caliber handgun, hitting the dog near the right inner thigh.

His daughter said he had previously expressed how much he hated her dog.

A neighbor saw the whole thing happen.

When deputies told Zayas it was wrong to shoot the dog, he reportedly said "not where I'm from. It's totally legal in Connecticut."

The gun was found in a plant bed behind the house.

Zayas was arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals and taken to Land O' Lakes jail.

The dog was still alive during the investigation and the owner said she would be taking the dog to an emergency vet.

