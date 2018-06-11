Clear

Kudlow hospitalized for heart attack, Trump tweets ahead of Kim summit

US President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack, the President tweeted as he ...

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 8:21 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 8:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack, the President tweeted as he arrived for his summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Scroll for more content...

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump tweeted, 25 minutes before he was set to meet with Kim for the first time.

Kudlow was not traveling with the US President in Singapore, but he had just returned to the United States from the G7 summit in Canada, where trade tensions dominated the atmosphere.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events