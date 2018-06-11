ALS can't keep dad from seeing daughter graduate

Graduation day at Granite Hills High School was extra special for one father who wasn't sure he'd be able to be there.

In a battle with ALS, 42-year-old Casey Callahan is no longer able to walk or talk. While doctors did not want him leaving the hospital, Callahan didn't want to let ALS take this special moment away from him.

His wife Veronica called every ambulance service until one said they would help.

American Medical Response (AMR) donated their time and ambulance to get Casey to the ceremony.

"It's not necessarily for medical necessity but it's still taking care of people, allowing families to have this opportunity," said Loralee Olejnik with AMR.

With his family, paramedics, and a nurse by his side, Callahan was able to see his daughter graduate.

"His wife is all of it, all of it, she does everything," said Richard Callahan, Casey's dad. "I told her, I said take some of that magic you have in your system, wipe it on Casey and get him cured."

The family wants to raise awareness for ALS, which stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The disease affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

So far there is no cure and about 6,000 people in the United States are diagnosed each year.

Research is ongoing and you can support the effort through the ALS Association.