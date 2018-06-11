Clear

Cheetah dies unexpectedly at Kansas City Zoo

A cheetah at the Kansas City Zoo died unexpectedly Sunday, the zoo said Monday afternoon on its Facebook page....

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 3:23 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 3:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A cheetah at the Kansas City Zoo died unexpectedly Sunday, the zoo said Monday afternoon on its Facebook page.

Scroll for more content...

Drogon and his two cheetah brothers, Viserion and Rhaegal, were born in Texas in 2015 and came to Kansas City in 2017.

The zoo said the cause of death hasn't been determined. A necropsy was performed on Drogon, but those results could take a month or more to come in.

The zoo asked followers to keep staff members in their thoughts after the loss.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events