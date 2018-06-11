Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are set to make history in a one-on-one meeting scheduled to be held in Singapore on Tuesday.

-- Actor Robert De Niro's remarks were bleeped out on Sunday night at the Tony Awards for dropping the f-bomb about President Trump while introducing a performance.

-- The US Supreme Court upholds Ohio's method for removing names from voter rolls. The dissent said the ruling ignored a history of disenfranchising.

-- Yes, we have more pandas! Wild panda population is on the rise, thanks to Chinese conservationists.

-- How to defeat Trump in 2020? Barack Obama has some suggestions for Democratic presidential hopefuls.

-- US gets tough on Russia. The US Treasury Department has imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over cyberattacks.

-- In his latest tweetstorm, President Donald Trump's temper is at an all-time high after finding himself at odds with many leaders at the G7 summit.

-- Anita Hill sparked a national dialogue on sexual harassment in 1991. Here's what she says about starting a movement like #MeToo without a hashtag.