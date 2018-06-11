Pit bull saves mother, baby from house fire

A Stockton woman credits her pit bull with saving her and her baby's lives after the dog woke them up when the house caught fire.

Latana Chai said her dog Sasha threw herself against the backyard door just before midnight Sunday and wouldn't stop barking until Chai came outside.

Sasha then darted inside while Chai discovered her house and the neighbor's house -- part of a fourplex on East Yorkshire Drive -- were on fire.

"As soon as I got to the door, she runs in (and) starts barking, and I'm like, 'What the heck is wrong with you? Like, you don't do this,'" Chai recalled. "I looked up and there's black smoke coming from my neighbor's house. You can see the flames coming out."

Chai went into action.

"I grab my baby. I grab Sasha. And, I grabbed my phone and I called 911," Chai said.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to extinguish the blaze.

Chai's home and a neighbor's home were condemned because of the fire. All four units in the fourplex are still without electricity.

"(Sasha) saved everybody," Chai said. "Because if it wasn't for her, I don't think that any of us in this complex would have known anything... If she wasn't barking or really going at the door like that, I probably wouldn't have known nothing."

Chai set up a GoFundMe page to help the family find a new home and also replace clothes and food destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.