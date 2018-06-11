Man found shot to death in car

A man who was shot outside of a Queens nightclub then tried to drive away from the scene has died after he was found inside of his car with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Authorities responded to a call of a person shot outside of a club about 3:30 a.m. near Liberty Avenue and Liverpool Street in Jamaica.
When police arrived, they found a man, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, in the driver's seat of a silver 2017 Volvo sedan, police said.
According to police, the victim was involved in a dispute outside of Jouvay nightclub on Liberty Avenue when he was shot multiple times.
The victim then got into his car and drove away, but crashed into three parked cars near Liberty Avenue and Liverpool Street, where police found him unconscious, police said.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The deceased's name is being withheld until his family is notified.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
