Two teens killed after shooting in Milwaukee

Two people are dead and one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night, June 10 near 87th and Congress in Milwaukee.

Scroll for more content...

According to police, a 16-year-old girl, identified as Dejah Adkins, and a 18-year-old man, identified as Frank Cardona, both sustained serious gunshot wounds and died at the scene after MPD and MFD's efforts to revive them.

A third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was located approximately four blocks away with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances regarding what occurred are still being investigated by district officers and detectives from our homicide division.