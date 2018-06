URGENT - Supreme Court upholds Ohio method of removing names from voter rolls

Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Ohio's method of removing names from its voter rolls does not violate federal law. The decision was 5-4. The law allows the state to send address confirmation notices to voters who have not engaged in voter activity for two years. If a voter returns the notice through prepaid mail, or responds through the Internet, the information is updated. If the notice is ignored and the voter fails to update a registration over the next four years, the registration is canceled.