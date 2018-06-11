84-year-old man shot by intruders shoots back

An 84-year-old man told a 911 dispatcher he would be fine after being wounded in a shootout with home invaders Sunday night.
"I'm not hurting real bad," the victim said in his call.
The victim was shot in his side after two men broke into the rear door of his home on Sampson Lane in Silverton about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
The victim said he shot at the intruders but he didn't know if he hit them.
"I got a couple holes in the wall," the victim said dryly.
The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His condition was not known.
The victim's 17-year-old grandson was at home when the intruders kicked in the door. The teen called 911 and said he crawled out on the roof to escape the gunfire.
The intruders fled and a K-9 search did not turn up any suspects.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
