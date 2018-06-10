North Korea said Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump will discuss "denuclearization" and "durable peace" on the Korean peninsula during their upcoming summit.

Kim and President Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday ahead of Tuesday's historic summit. It will be the first ever meeting between a sitting US President and North Korean leader.

"Wide-ranging and profound views on the issue of establishing new DPRK-US relations, the issue of building a permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism on the Korean Peninsula, the issue of actualizing the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and other issues of mutual concern" will be discussed, state-run KCNA reported early Monday.

During a sendoff ceremony at Pyongyang International Airport, Kim boarded a Chinese plane provided for his personal use after greeting senior officials who came to bid him farewell, KCNA reported.

"Kim Jong Un is accompanied by Kim Yong Chol and Ri Su Yong, members of the Political Bureau and vice-chairmen of the Central Committee of the WPK, Ri Yong Ho, member of the Political Bureau of the C.C., WPK and foreign minister, No Kwang Chol, alternate member of the Political Bureau of the C.C., WPK and minister of the People's Armed Forces, Kim Yo Jong, alternate member of the Political Bureau and first vice department director of the C.C., WPK, Choe Son Hui, vice-minister of Foreign Affairs, and members of the C.C., WPK and the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK," KCNA reported.

While President Trump has spoken positively about the upcoming summit, he has been vague on details of what they might be able to actually achieve.

"I feel that Kim Jong Un wants to do something great for his people," Trump said at a press conference in Canada before departing the G-7 summit for Singapore. "And he has that opportunity, and he won't have that opportunity again."

President Trump is expected to meet separately with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday.