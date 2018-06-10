Clear

Actor Vince Vaughn arrested for DUI

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to author...

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 12:14 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 12:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Scroll for more content...

Vaughn was stopped at a DUI checkpoint around 1 a.m. local time in Hermosa Beach outside of Los Angeles, California, according to Sgt. Matt Sabosky of the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

The "Dodgeball" actor was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and for resisting, delaying or obstructing officers, Sabosky said.

An unidentified male passenger travelling with Vaughn was also arrested, Sabosky said, on charges of obstructing officers and public intoxication. Additional details on the passenger were not immediately available.

Both men were taken to the Manhattan Beach Jail, and have since left. Details about Vaughn's bail weren't available Sunday morning.

Representatives for Vaughn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events