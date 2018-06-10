Anglers on the Gulf Coast take advantage of Alabama Free Fishing Day

This week is National Fishing and Boating Week (June 2-10) and today is Free Fishing Day. Anglers and Non-Anglers alike were out in public waters taking advantage of the day and they said the waters were generous. Despite the drizzling rain, the fishermen we spoke with told us the weather and the chance to fish free, coupled together was the perfect recipe for the day.

Scroll for more content...

The fish were jumpin', birds flyin', and the tide was high in some areas around the gulf coast today, making for a pretty good fishing day. Whether licensed or unlicensed, fishermen and women were reeling in the day over public waters around the area.

Willie Jones and his fiancee Eva were on their second stop of the day at the pier at Arlington Park. They're avid fishers and they seem to know what they're doing but they weren't getting so lucky.

"It think she's a better fisher than I am," said Jones. " 'I feel you coming, I feel you coming.' You gotta talk to them."

Things were a bit different at their first stop, Dog River. We caught up with John Kiel, his mom and his friend Rick Peterson. They were catching fish non-stop. They said there's a method to their madness and its simple. You've got to know how to fish.

"We using backyard worms, shrimp, and cut bait," Kiel said. "they bite a little bit closer in but, I like to go far out to catch big ones."

A few feet down from them Jimmy Franklin and a few friends were sitting on the rocks. He said they're enjoying the free fishing day, but they weren't so lucky on the waters.

"We're taking advantage of it," Franklin said. "Be here til' the weather tells us to go home."

Many people took to the waters today, whether they were lucky enough to catch something or not, some of them were just enjoying the hobby for free.

"We would like to catch some but if we don't we a'int gonna be mad because its beautiful," Jones explained.