President Donald Trump on Saturday accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making "false statements" and said that the US will not endorse a G7 communique.
"Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!," the President tweeted on Saturday.
In a second tweet, President Trump said, "PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around.' Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!"
Related Content
- Trump criticizes Justin Trudeau, says US won't endorse G7 communique
- Justin Trudeau Fast Facts
- How Justin Trudeau copes with Trump lies
- Justin Trudeau had a really good week
- Trump se reunirá con Trudeau y Macron en el G7
- Accidente en caravana de Justin Trudeau deja dos heridos
- Justin Trudeau 'snubbed' by Indian government on official trip
- Trump to skip climate portion of G7 after Twitter spat with Macron and Trudeau
- Donald Trump's fib to Justin Trudeau is totally predictable -- and scary
- Donald Trump's G7 temper tantrum