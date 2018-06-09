Clear

Trump criticizes Justin Trudeau, says US won't endorse G7 communique

President Donald Trump on Saturday accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making "false statements" and sa...

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 6:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Saturday accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making "false statements" and said that the US will not endorse a G7 communique.

"Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!," the President tweeted on Saturday.

In a second tweet, President Trump said, "PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around.' Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!"

