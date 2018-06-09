Clear

URGENT - Justify wins Triple Crown with victory at Belmont

(CNN) -- Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, became the 13th thoroughbred to win horse racing's Triple Crown, finishing first at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York. Baffert also trained Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015.

