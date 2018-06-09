Clear
Officers, pedestrian hurt after accident near Boston parade route

Two Boston police motorcycles collided near the Boston Pride Parade route Saturday.Police said early reports i...

Jun. 9, 2018
Updated: Jun. 9, 2018 5:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two Boston police motorcycles collided near the Boston Pride Parade route Saturday.

Police said early reports indicate the motorcycles bumped into one another and struck a pedestrian as well on Beacon and Charles streets.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said it appears the officers were responding to a medical incident when for some reason there was some kind of the collision. The collision also collected a pedestrian.

The three people suffered minor injuries, and the accident had no effect on the parade route.

Police are still investigating to determine what exactly caused this to happen.

