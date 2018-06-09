Clear

Enfield High girls track coach fired over inappropriate texts

An Enfield track coach was fired following an investigation by the school into inappropriate text messages, according...

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018
Updated: Jun. 9, 2018 3:33 PM
CNN Wire

An Enfield track coach was fired following an investigation by the school into inappropriate text messages, according to authorities.

Superintendent Christopher Drezek said the parent of a student filed a complaint about the Enfield's High School girls' track coach Brian Lowe on February 21.

Drezek said Assistant Superintendent Andrew Longey immediately contacted Lowe and told him he was suspended pending further investigation.

Once the investigation was completed, Lowe was told he is no longer an employee and would not be considered for future coaching positions, according to Drezek.

Lowe was told he is banned from Enfield Public Schools' property unless he is there as a parent.

Police were notified in regards to the inappropriate texts.

