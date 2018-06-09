Clear

Three more Utah counties file joint lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies

Three more counties and the counties' joint health department have joined others in Utah suing opioid manufacturers a...

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three more counties and the counties' joint health department have joined others in Utah suing opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Scroll for more content...

Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett Counties, along with the TriCounty Health Department, filed a joint lawsuit Thursday with a team of private law firms in a complaint filed in Utah's Eighth Judicial District Court.

The counties allege that the companies named in the lawsuit have created the opioid crisis through "misinformation, false claims and marketing, generated by the manufacturers and distributors of the drugs" since the 1990s.

Defendants listed in the lawsuit include Purdue Pharma L.P., Endo Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Teva, Cephalon, Janssen and others that branded opioids including OxyContin, Percocet, and Fentora, as well as generic opioids.

Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele and Weber counties have already filed similar lawsuits, as has the Utah Attorney General's Office.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events