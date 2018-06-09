Clear

URGENT - Golden State Warriors sweep NBA finals, downing Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4

(CNN) -- The Golden State Warriors clinched their third NBA championship title in four years with a decisive 108-85 w...

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 1:01 AM
Updated: Jun. 9, 2018 1:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire
Scroll for more content...
(CNN) -- The Golden State Warriors clinched their third NBA championship title in four years with a decisive 108-85 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The Warriors swept the finals in four games, winning the championship for the second year in a row.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events