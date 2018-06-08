Israeli forces kill 4 protesters in Gaza, Palestinian ministry says

Israeli soldiers on Friday killed four Palestinians and wounded more than 600 others protesting in Gaza along the fence that separates the territory from Israel, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency, said Haitham al-Jamal, 15, and Ziad Jadallah Bureim, were shot and killed east of Khan Younes in southern Gaza; Yousef al-Fasih, 29, was killed east of Gaza City; and Imad Nabil Abu Darabi, 26, was killed east of Jabalia, in northern Gaza.

Israeli forces fired on protesters with live ammunition and tear gas, according to WAFA. Of those wounded, 92 were hit by live fire while the rest suffered from tear gas inhalation, the news agency said.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered at several locations along the fence on Friday, calling for their right to return to lands in present-day Israel that their ancestors fled or were expelled from 70 years ago.

Palestinian officials and rights groups have criticized the Israeli military for using deadly force against largely unarmed protesters.

In a statement on Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces said its soldiers were "using riot dispersal means and are operating in accordance with the rules of engagement."

The IDF said some protesters used balloons and kites to send explosive devices over the fence, and that the objects exploded in the air.

The latest confrontations came after weeks of Palestinian protests, known as the Great March of Return, near the fence, during which more than 120 Palestinians -- including 21-year-old medic Razan Al-Najjar -- were killed by Israeli fire.

Israel has accused Hamas, which controls Gaza, of orchestrating the protests.