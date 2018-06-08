PD: Tempe DUI suspect caught with 7 unrestrained children in truck

A man is accused of leaving his kids at a Tempe arcade before allegedly getting behind the wheel drunk.
Tempe police responded to Dave and Buster's at Tempe Marketplace on Thursday for a call of child neglect after 27-year-old Cazzie Thundercloud Jackson left his children, ranging between 2 and 11 years old, unattended at the business.
As police arrived in the parking lot, they were alerted that the suspect had taken his children and was driving away.
The officer spotted the Chevrolet Avalanche the man was driving and reportedly saw several children in the vehicle, according to police report. One child was allegedly climbing on the center console while Jackson was driving.
The officer pulled over Jackson and saw seven children in the truck. All the children, police say, were unrestrained and there were no car seats in the truck.
Police say Jackson displayed signs of impairment and allegedly admitted to drinking two shots.
Jackson was arrested for aggravated DUI and child endangerment.
