Former CIA officer found guilty in China spying case

A Virginia jury Friday found former CIA case officer Kevin Mallory guilty of transmitting secret and top secret documents to Chinese spies, according to a spokesman for the US attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.
Mallory was also convicted of lying to investigators. He faces up to life in prison.
