Bond set for White House contractor after arrest on charge of attempted murder

National Security Council contractor Martese Edwards, who was arrested outside the White House Tuesday on an outstanding warrant, was arraigned on Friday in a Maryland court on a charge of first-degree attempted murder.

Scroll for more content...

Bond for Edwards has been set at $85,000, according to a tweet from Prince George's County.

In a statement on the arrest earlier in the week, the US Secret Service said that it was notified on Monday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Edwards by Prince George's County in Maryland.

"Edwards was promptly arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers at a checkpoint outside of the White House complex when he was reporting to work as a contractor," the Secret Service statement said.

Prince George's County police have alleged that Edwards shot and critically injured his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend last month.