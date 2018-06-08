URGENT - US service member killed in Somalia

Clear
Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 4:22 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 4:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- A US service member was killed Friday in southern Somalia, according to four US military officials. Additionally, four US service members were wounded when the team came under attack by mortars and small arms from unknown insurgent forces in the area. The US troops were on a training mission with local Somali forces when the attack occurred. The four wounded were medevaced out of the area. Their condition is unknown.

