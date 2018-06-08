Award-winning musician is without his bass after a smash and grab

A smash and grab Thursday morning left an award-winning musician without his bass.
Chris Kamaka, bass player for the Na Hoku Hanohano award winning group Hookena, is looking for his three-fourth size K-bass, worth at least $15,000.
He says someone smashed in the window of his car around 8:40 a.m. at the Keauhou Place Public Parking Garage in Kakaako.
He says he's had it for over 30 years but its history dates further than that.
"Well it's not only just the bass. It's part of the family. It's been passed down from my aunt Marion Diamond, who was a professional musician and she willed it to me and I've been fortunate enough to keep it and take care of it all these years," Kamaka said.
The blonde upright bass was in a blue carrying case. It's got a lot of patches on it from some work done.
Anyone with information is asked to call Honolulu Police.
