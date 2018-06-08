Trump floats posthumous pardon for Muhammad Ali

Clear
Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 8:11 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 8:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering posthumously pardoning boxer Muhammad Ali, who was convicted in 1967 after refusing military service in Vietnam.

Trump floated the possibility while speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for the Group of Seven summit.

"I'm thinking about Muhammad Ali. I'm thinking about that very seriously and some others," he said.

CNN reported on Wednesday that the White House has assembled the paperwork to pardon dozens of people, according to two sources with knowledge of the developments.

Last week, Trump told reporters he was considering pardoning Martha Stewart and commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

