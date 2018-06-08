Scroll for more content...
Related Content
- URGENT - Veteran of Senate Intel Committee arrested for lying to investigators in leak investigation
- Veteran of Senate Intel Committee arrested for lying to investigators in leak investigation
- Donald Trump Jr. asks House Intel Committee to investigate leaks
- URGENT - The Russia investigation
- URGENT - House Intel committee could vote on Nunes memo as soon as Monday
- House Intel Committee votes to release Nunes memo on FBI
- URGENT - Feds actively investigating Clinton Foundation
- House Intel delays Hope Hicks interview in Russia investigation
- Justice Department investigating ex-Senate Intel staffer over allegations of improperly disclosing information
- URGENT - Law enforcement, intel agencies concerned about Nunes memo