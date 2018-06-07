Clear

California couple finds bearded dragon inside Walmart shipment

A family in a small Southern California town was shocked when they opened up a shipment from Walmart only to find a bearded dragon.

According to KABC, the critter was sitting on the seat of the bicycle the couple ordered as they lifted it out of the box.

Riverside County Animal Control responded and is searching for the pet's owner. Animal control says the bearded dragon may have crawled into the box during the packing process.

