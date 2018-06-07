How to stay safe in from diarrhea-causing parasite in pools

Summer is quickly approaching in Southern Arizona and now is the time when the Arizona Department of Health Services says it's important to swim safely.

Scroll for more content...

July through September are the months In Arizona with the highest breakouts of Cryptosporidiosis, a diarrheal illness is commonly spread in recreational water.

While many people think because they chlorinate their pool water that their pools are clean. The parasite, Crypto has a protective shell that is very resistant to chlorine waters.

The illness is spread when stool from a sick person gets swallowed by someone else in a contaminated pool.

The illness can be spread from lakes and streams, as well.

Best way to avoid getting Crypto:

-Washing your hands after using the bathroom and changing a diaper

-Keeping your kids and yourself home if you have diarrhea

-Avoid swallowing pool or recreational water

If you get infected with the illness - symptoms include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps or pain, nausea, vomiting, fever and weight loss.

Symptoms generally begin 2 to 10 days after becoming infected with the parasite and lasts for about two weeks.

Some rules for healthy swimming from the Arizona Department of Health Services:

-Shower before swimming to keep pee, poop, sweat, blood, and dirt out of the water

-Encourage young children to take frequent bathroom breaks and avoid accidents in the pool

-Don't swallow pool water

-Don't swim with diarrhea or for two weeks after diarrhea resolves.