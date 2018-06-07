Clear

World Oceans Day 2018 -- the live blog

From Paris to Hong Kong, and Quito to Mal-, on June 8, 2018, students around the world are celebrating World Oceans D...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 8:56 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 8:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

From Paris to Hong Kong, and Quito to Mal-, on June 8, 2018, students around the world are celebrating World Oceans Day by taking part in CNN's #ZeroPlasticLunch.

Scroll for more content...

We asked people to strip single-use plastics from their lunches, and replace them with environmentally alternatives, and encouraged schools to ban plastic straws for our #TheLastStraw campaign.

Elsewhere, organizations are hosting beach cleanups and marches, launching eco-friendly plastic alternatives and announcing campaigns to save our oceans from plastics.

Read our live coverage to see how the day is unfolding.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events