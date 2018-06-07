World Oceans Day 2018 -- the live blog

From Paris to Hong Kong, and Quito to Mal-, on June 8, 2018, students around the world are celebrating World Oceans Day by taking part in CNN's #ZeroPlasticLunch.
We asked people to strip single-use plastics from their lunches, and replace them with environmentally alternatives, and encouraged schools to ban plastic straws for our #TheLastStraw campaign.
Elsewhere, organizations are hosting beach cleanups and marches, launching eco-friendly plastic alternatives and announcing campaigns to save our oceans from plastics.
Read our live coverage to see how the day is unfolding.
