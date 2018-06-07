Clear

FX renews 'Atlanta' for Season 3

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 8:56 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 8:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

FX wants more "Atlanta."

The network on Thursday ordered another season of the acclaimed comedy starring and created by Donald Glover.

The third season renewal is not a surprise.

"Atlanta's" first season won two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, an AFI Award and a Peabody, in addition to other accolades.

Its second season, "Atlanta Robbin' Season," is considered a major contender in this year's Emmy Awards, as well.

The Season 2 finale aired last month.

"Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done," said Nick Grad, one of the network's presidents of original programming. "With Atlanta Robbin' Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season."

"Atlanta" returns to FX in 2019.

