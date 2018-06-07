Iroquois teen's promposal is as sweet as cookie cake

The gesture is about as sweet as it gets.

Scroll for more content...

During a break in the Section VI Unified Basketball Tournament on May 31st, Iroquois High School senior Alex O'Donnell walked on the court carefully and confidently towards his teammate, Sydney Hanley.

Alex was carrying a cookie cake and balloons.

As Alex approached Sydney his cause became clearer, embossed on the cake in green decorative icing: "Prom?"

The promposal drew cheers from teammates and fans in the stands. It was captured on video, which has since been viewed on the Iroquois Unified Sports Twitter account thousands of times.

Unified sports combines able-bodied students with classmates with developmental disabilities. O'Donnell and Hanley also play on the Iroquois Unified Bowling team together.