NYT: Preet Bharara registers to vote as a Democrat in New York ahead of Attorney General election

Former US attorney Preet Bharara has registered to vote as a Democrat in New York State, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

The news comes in the midst of questions over Bharara's political future and whether he will run in the upcoming election for New York state attorney general.

Bharara, a CNN legal analyst, was fired last year by President Donald Trump while serving as the US attorney for the Southern District of New York. Since then, he has not shied away from publicly critiquing the Trump administration and its allies.

Bharara declined to comment to CNN on the report.

The general election for New York attorney general will take place in November, while the primary is in September.

According to the New York state board of elections, the deadline to file a petition to become a candidate for a state or local office falls between July 9-12.

Barbara Underwood is currently serving as the state's attorney general.

Underwood was appointed to the post by the New York state legislature in May after Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, resigned as attorney general following allegations of sexual assault by multiple women.

Underwood has previously said, however, that she does not plan to run for a four-year term in November.

Top political operatives and Democratic donors have reportedly pressed Bharara to run for the role of attorney general.

In May, Bharara told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that speculation that he might run is "flattering." But he said, "I'm not putting it out there. And I'm happy doing what I'm doing right now."

The Times reported that Bharara was not registered to vote while he served as the US attorney for the Southern District.