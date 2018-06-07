Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pompeo: Giuliani doesn't speak for administration

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shrugged off comments made by President Donald Trump's top Russia lawyer Rudy Giuliani...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 3:52 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 3:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shrugged off comments made by President Donald Trump's top Russia lawyer Rudy Giuliani, saying the former mayor doesn't speak for the administration on North Korea.

Scroll for more content...

"I know Rudy. Rudy doesn't speak for the administration when it comes to this negotiation and this set of issues," Pompeo said Thursday when asked about Giuliani's comments by CNN's Pamela Brown.

Giuliani told a conference in Israel that Kim "got back on his hands and knees and begged for" the summit.

Pompeo suggested Giuliani was making a joke.

"I took him as being in a small room and not being serious about the comments," Pompeo said during a briefing at the White House. "I think it was a bit in jest. We are focused on the important things."

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events