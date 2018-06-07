Woman Rescued After Falling 150 Feet Off Cliff

A woman was rescued after apparently falling off a cliff along the coast in Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said.

The incident occurred sometimes during the 1 a.m. hour and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials first responded.

When Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene, they realized the victim needed to be hoisted out of the area by a helicopter, Capt. Dimitri Ramirez told KTLA.

The woman was rescued and taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with minor injuries, Ramirez said.

Her father, who was at the scene, told KTLA that his daughter likes to exercise in the area and must have fallen. Her family had been worried when she hadn't made it home and a passerby eventually heard the victim's cries for help.

The victim's father said he was grateful to firefighters and other medical personnel who helped his daughter.